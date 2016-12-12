CLOSE
Mayor Jennifer Roberts May Face Democratic Competition Next Year

Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts will likely face competition in Democratic primary next year. Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles announced that she is forming an exploratory committee to run for Mayor. Last week, state senator Joel Ford announced that he formed an exploratory committee.

Roberts’ leadership has come under fire in recent months for how she handled the aftermath of the Keith Lamont Scott shooting riots and protests.

In his press announcement, Ford said “We need a mayor who will focus on the real issues facing our city,” Ford said in a statement. “That starts with creating new jobs and economic opportunities for the city; protecting our neighborhoods, supporting our schools and investing in our community.”

Lyles is focused on affordable housing, jobs and transportation.

“It is an honor to serve the city as a council member, but Charlotte needs steadier leadership to build trust with the community and get the things done that will make this better for everyone,” Lyles said in her statement. “Charlotte needs a mayor who is focused on working for the people of this city.”

Roberts declared her bid for re-election earlier this month.

