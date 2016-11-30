GRIFF’s Prayer For The Over-Staying Guests [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF notes that even though Thanksgiving is over, many of us might still have relatives staying in our houses. GRIFF explains that he loves having company, but not when it lasts a bit too long.

Often, when the holiday excitement wears off and a work week begins, the house can start to feel a little smaller when the guests are sticking around. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

