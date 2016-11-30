CLOSE
'We Have To Do Better' Says Community

District Attorney Andrew Murray’s decision not to charge Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Brentley Vinson in the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott didn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but that didn’t stop people from expressing their frustration with a criminal justice system that seems to routinely sanction killing black men.

 

During a press conference by the Community Relations Committee, nine people expressed their concerns that although Vinson followed the law, the law shouldn’t allow the killing of black men.

“We are we always shot first. Why are we not valuing folks? What are these broken systems that need reforming?” asked Raymond Kenndy.

Braxton Winston, citizen journalist, asked how do we hold law enforcement accountable.

“The system that provide checks and balances aren’t working,” he said.

Other speakers included ministers, barbers and other community activists who are currently working in neighborhoods. Charlotte Uprising also attended, and leader Ashley Williams announced their protest planned for Wednesday evening.

