When You’re Pregnant, Unmarried and a Pastor

Pastor Desireé Allen, serves as the pastor of arts and spiritual formation of First Corinthian Baptist Church in New York City. In May she discovered that she was expecting. Allen, despite the joy that comes with expecting a baby, dreaded making the announcement. You see Allen is unmarried, and though the church in general has dealt with scandal after scandal with male pastors, it doesn’t deal well with unwed pregnant women – much less pastors.

Allen wrote in a blog post, “An ugly truth is people in church leadership have sex outside of marriage, affairs, do drugs, drink, so on and so forth. Generally, these are not considered acceptable acts. BUT I have seen many churches turn a blind eye to this behavior, because it can be hidden. Don’t ask. Don’t tell. To be pregnant is a very visible indication of a private act and for some reason provides people with more of a need to respond.”

After about three months, Allen shared then news with church leadership at an annual staff retreat, and was met with surprising and welcomed support. “The words kind of fell out of my mouth in front of everyone. I explained my joy and the importance this did not undo and diminish all the work and dedication I had put in for six years…In a moment I will never forget, our executive pastor had the staff encircle around me and they begin to pray. A noise that can only be described as a wail left my mouth and I broke. To the point of needing a chair to sit in. I broke in the most beautiful way possible. In the breaking I was free. That ugly Jesus cry released every anxiety, fear and worry holding me down. They promised to protect me and support me. In that moment I saw God. It was a moment that transcended boundaries or judgment. It was pure love. I felt free,”

Allen is expecting twins in January. Congratulations to her and fiancé, Tony Elder.

