CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors That Make You Look At Your Neighbors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he works in churches, so he’s very familiar with that moment in when the Pastor asks you to look at your neighbor and repeat some of the things he’s encouraging you to say. While this is a lovely sentiment, sometimes you they ask you to repeat a little too much, and nobody can remember it well enough to say it sincerely to their neighbor!

Check out this hilarious exclusive video to hear more of this prayer, and even hear GRIFF shout out his own pastor in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bootleggers Are Busy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer About Substitute Pastors, With Input From Hezekiah Walker! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Post-Election Anger [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

100 photos Launch gallery

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors That Make You Look At Your Neighbors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com

church , GRIFF'S prayer , Neighbors , pastors

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close