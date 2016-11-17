GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors That Make You Look At Your Neighbors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF explains that he works in churches, so he’s very familiar with that moment in when the Pastor asks you to look at your neighbor and repeat some of the things he’s encouraging you to say. While this is a lovely sentiment, sometimes you they ask you to repeat a little too much, and nobody can remember it well enough to say it sincerely to their neighbor!

Follow @GetUpErica

Check out this hilarious exclusive video to hear more of this prayer, and even hear GRIFF shout out his own pastor in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bootleggers Are Busy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer About Substitute Pastors, With Input From Hezekiah Walker! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Post-Election Anger [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 100 photos Launch gallery 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 1. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 1 of 100 2. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 2 of 100 3. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 3 of 100 4. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 4 of 100 5. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 5 of 100 6. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 6 of 100 7. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 7 of 100 8. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 8 of 100 9. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 9 of 100 10. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 10 of 100 11. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 11 of 100 12. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 12 of 100 13. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 13 of 100 14. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 14 of 100 15. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 15 of 100 16. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 16 of 100 17. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 17 of 100 18. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 18 of 100 19. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 19 of 100 20. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 20 of 100 21. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 21 of 100 22. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 22 of 100 23. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 23 of 100 24. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 24 of 100 25. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 25 of 100 26. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 26 of 100 27. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 27 of 100 28. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 28 of 100 29. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 29 of 100 30. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 30 of 100 31. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 31 of 100 32. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 32 of 100 33. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 33 of 100 34. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 34 of 100 35. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 35 of 100 36. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 36 of 100 37. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 37 of 100 38. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 38 of 100 39. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 39 of 100 40. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 40 of 100 41. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 41 of 100 42. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 42 of 100 43. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 43 of 100 44. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 44 of 100 45. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 45 of 100 46. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 46 of 100 47. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 47 of 100 48. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 48 of 100 49. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 49 of 100 50. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 50 of 100 51. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 51 of 100 52. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 52 of 100 53. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 53 of 100 54. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 54 of 100 55. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 55 of 100 56. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 56 of 100 57. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 57 of 100 58. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 58 of 100 59. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 59 of 100 60. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 60 of 100 61. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 61 of 100 62. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 62 of 100 63. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 63 of 100 64. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 64 of 100 65. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 65 of 100 66. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 66 of 100 67. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 67 of 100 68. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 68 of 100 69. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 69 of 100 70. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 70 of 100 71. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 71 of 100 72. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 72 of 100 73. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 73 of 100 74. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 74 of 100 75. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 75 of 100 76. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 76 of 100 77. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 77 of 100 78. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 78 of 100 79. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 79 of 100 80. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 80 of 100 81. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 81 of 100 82. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 82 of 100 83. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 83 of 100 84. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 84 of 100 85. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 85 of 100 86. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 86 of 100 87. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 87 of 100 88. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 88 of 100 89. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 89 of 100 90. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 90 of 100 91. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 91 of 100 92. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 92 of 100 93. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 93 of 100 94. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 94 of 100 95. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 95 of 100 96. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 96 of 100 97. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 97 of 100 98. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 98 of 100 99. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 99 of 100 100. 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 100 of 100 Skip ad Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

GRIFF’s Prayer For Pastors That Make You Look At Your Neighbors [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on GetUpErica.com