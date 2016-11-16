Two Charlotte teens have been charged with attempted murder, a third suspect is being held and a fourth suspect’s status is unclear in connection with the hatchet attack of a transgender woman near Clanton Park last week.

Destiny Dagraca and Dajion Tanner, both 18, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and first-degree kidnapping, the Charlotte Observer reported. A third suspect, a 15-year-old minor, also is being held in connection with the Nov. 7 attack near Clanton Park.

The victim, Ralayzia Taylor, 24, told police she was chased, stomped, beaten and cut by a group near the southwest Charlotte Park in southwest Charlotte.

Charlotte Teens Attack Transgender Woman With A Hatchet was originally published on oldschool1053.com

