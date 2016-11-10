CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

CMS Approves New Magnet Plan To Increase Diversity

0 reads
Leave a comment
Childhood imagination

Source: eli_asenova / Getty

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board of Education approved a new magnet plan on Wednesday that would diversify magnet schools. The plan is designed to increase economic diversity in CMS school. The plan primarily affects students who are entering the magnet programs, according to a Charlotte Observer story.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

Read a breakdown of the new magnet system.

Once a national model for using busing to integrate schools, CMS has now become a national model for resegregation. The school system was recently featured prominently on “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” in a story about school resegregation.

ICMYI: Def Comedy Jam Is Coming Back

Board vice chair Elyse Dashew said, “It’s not going to immediately solve all the problems of unequal opportunity … but it gives us a very solid start,” the Observer reported.

meme gen

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

CMS Approves New Magnet Plan To Increase Diversity was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg School System , education

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close