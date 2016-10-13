CLOSE
Update: Hurricane Matthew Death Toll Rises To 22 In NC

Ten days after Hurricane Matthews struck North Carolina, the storm continues to wreak havoc on North Carolina with 22 people dead, hundreds living in shelters and thousands of people are without power.

Sections of I-95 are still shutdown.

More flooding is expected in Edgecombe, Pitt, Lenior, Greene and Bladen counties, because water continues to rise in the Neuse and Tar rivers. According to the Charlotte Observer evacuation orders are currently in place in Greenville, Princeville and various areas of Lenoir county in anticipation of flooding, officials said.

