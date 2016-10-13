0 reads Leave a comment
Ten days after Hurricane Matthews struck North Carolina, the storm continues to wreak havoc on North Carolina with 22 people dead, hundreds living in shelters and thousands of people are without power.
Sections of I-95 are still shutdown.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
More flooding is expected in Edgecombe, Pitt, Lenior, Greene and Bladen counties, because water continues to rise in the Neuse and Tar rivers. According to the Charlotte Observer evacuation orders are currently in place in Greenville, Princeville and various areas of Lenoir county in anticipation of flooding, officials said.
Mother Nature's Wrath
13 photos Launch gallery
Mother Nature's Wrath
1. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Radio One Houston staff 2 of 13
3. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Twitter 3 of 13
4. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Weather Channel 10 of 13
11. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. Mother Nature's WrathSource:Getty 13 of 13
Update: Hurricane Matthew Death Toll Rises To 22 In NC was originally published on oldschool1053.com
comments – add yours