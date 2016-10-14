[Watch] Ted Winn Shines At The 9th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Singer Ted Winn delighted the Spirit of Praise 2016 audience with with his brand of praise and worship. In case you missed it or want to relive his amazing performance, watch Winn perform his newest single “Grateful” and more.
Related: [Watch] Jekalyn Carr Brings Down The House At The 9th Annual Spirit Of Praise
Related: [Watch] Pastor Charles Jenkins Bring Love & War To Spirit Of Praise
[Photos] Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016
57 photos Launch gallery
[Photos] Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016
1. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 1 of 57
2. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 2 of 57
3. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 3 of 57
4. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 4 of 57
5. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 5 of 57
6. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 6 of 57
7. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 7 of 57
8. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 8 of 57
9. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 9 of 57
10. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 10 of 57
11. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 11 of 57
12. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 12 of 57
13. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 13 of 57
14. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 14 of 57
15. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 15 of 57
16. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 16 of 57
17. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 17 of 57
18. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 18 of 57
19. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 19 of 57
20. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 20 of 57
21. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 21 of 57
22. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 22 of 57
23. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 20163344Source:Grover White Photgraphy 23 of 57
24. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 24 of 57
25. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 25 of 57
26. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 26 of 57
27. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 27 of 57
28. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 28 of 57
29. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 29 of 57
30. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 30 of 57
31. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 31 of 57
32. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 32 of 57
33. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 33 of 57
34. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 34 of 57
35. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 35 of 57
36. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 36 of 57
37. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 37 of 57
38. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 38 of 57
39. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 39 of 57
40. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 40 of 57
41. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 41 of 57
42. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 42 of 57
43. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 43 of 57
44. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 44 of 57
45. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 45 of 57
46. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 46 of 57
47. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 47 of 57
48. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 48 of 57
49. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 49 of 57
50. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 50 of 57
51. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 51 of 57
52. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 52 of 57
53. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 53 of 57
54. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 54 of 57
55. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 55 of 57
56. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 56 of 57
57. Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016Source:Grover White Photgraphy 57 of 57
[Watch] Ted Winn Shines At The 9th Annual Spirit Of Praise was originally published on praisedc.com
comments – add yours