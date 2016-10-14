[Watch] Ted Winn Shines At The 9th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.14.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Singer Ted Winn delighted the Spirit of Praise 2016 audience with with his brand of praise and worship. In case you missed it or want to relive his amazing performance, watch Winn perform his newest single “Grateful” and more.

Related: [Watch] Jekalyn Carr Brings Down The House At The 9th Annual Spirit Of Praise

Related: [Watch] Pastor Charles Jenkins Bring Love & War To Spirit Of Praise

Ted Winn At Spirit Of Praise

[Photos] Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016

57 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016

Continue reading [Photos] Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016

[Photos] Ted Winn Performs At Spirit Of Praise 2016

[Watch] Ted Winn Shines At The 9th Annual Spirit Of Praise was originally published on praisedc.com

Spirit of Praise , Ted Winn

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close