[Watch] Tye Tribbett Brings The Spirit Of Praise Fans Close For His Headlining Performance

Right before the debut of his new BET show “Joyful Noise,” Tye Tribbett headlined a “Stellar Award-Worthy” lineup at last night’s Spirit Of Praise. Watch as Tribbett performs a medley of his classics, new music and he even brings the SOP crowd close to enjoy the show!

