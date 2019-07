Watch Charles Butler & Trinity Star-Turning Performance At Spirit Of Praise 2016

To say Charles Butler & Trinity‘s performance at the 9th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration amazing is an understatement. God was definitely talking through CB&T last night! Watch their memorable performance of their song “The Blood” which got everyone out their seat to give praise to the most high!

