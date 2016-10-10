[Watch] Anthony Brown & Group TherAPY Performs “Worth” & More At Spirit Of Praise

Radio One Exclusives
| 10.10.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

2016 has been a incredible year for Anthony Brown & Group TherAPY and what a way to cap it off with an beautiful set at Spirit Of Praise. Watch has Brown and Group TherAPY perform their award winning song “Worth” and more. Amazing.

Related: [Watch] JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Bring The #YouDeserveItChallenge To Spirit Of Praise 2016

Related: Watch Charles Butler & Trinity Star-Turning Performance At Spirit Of Praise 2016

Related: [Watch] Tye Tribbett Brings The Spirit Of Praise Fans Close For His Headlining Performance

Spirit Of Praise 1

[Photos] Spirit Of Praise Gallery #1

92 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] Spirit Of Praise Gallery #1

Continue reading [Photos] Spirit Of Praise Gallery #1

[Photos] Spirit Of Praise Gallery #1

[Watch] Anthony Brown & Group TherAPY Performs “Worth” & More At Spirit Of Praise was originally published on praisedc.com

anthony brown , Anthony Brown & Group therAPY

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close