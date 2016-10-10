[Watch] Anthony Brown & Group TherAPY Performs “Worth” & More At Spirit Of Praise

2016 has been a incredible year for Anthony Brown & Group TherAPY and what a way to cap it off with an beautiful set at Spirit Of Praise. Watch has Brown and Group TherAPY perform their award winning song “Worth” and more. Amazing.
