Sign Up To See Michelle Obama On Tuesday

Democratic National Convention

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Michelle Obama will speak at a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Tuesday. If you’re planning to go, sign up here.

Gubernatorial candidate and state Attorney General Roy Cooper will introduce Obama at the rally. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at noon. Obama’s visit here comes two days after Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visited with community members and visited Little Rock A.M.E. Zion on Sunday.

 

 

