Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted that Charlotte should release the tape.

Clinton’s tweet posted after national news outlets released a video of Keith Lamont Scott’s wife’s phone footage of the moments leading up to his shooting death.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney has said that releasing the tape could hinder the investigation. In a press conference this morning, Mayor Jennifer Robert said that releasing the footage might influence witnesses who have not been interviewed. City officials who have seen the footage have said that the police video footage does not clarify the shooting.

“You have to be careful how and when to release information,” said Governor Pat McCrory. “We have to respect the law and the process of the law.”

Hillary Clinton Calls For Charlotte To Release Tape Via Twitter was originally published on 927theblock.com