Charlotte Police Chief: No Book Was Found [VIDEO]

Charlotte officials gathered this morning to respond to the officer-involved shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon.

According to reports, Keith Lamont Scott was sitting in his truck in an apartment complex parking lot when the fatal shooting occurred about 4 p.m. on Old Concord Road in Charlotte. Police were in the area serving a warrant on another suspect. The shooting sparked protests all night in Charlotte, sending at least 16 Charlotte police officers to hospital.

During today’s press conference, Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney provided a detailed account of what is known at this time. During the account Putney said that no book was recovered, contrary to reports. Putney also said that the officer was wearing a shirt that clearly stated he was a CMPD officer.

More protests are expected tonight and officials are encouraging everyone to be peaceful.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it is gathered.