Cam Newton Causes Backlash After Proclaiming “We Are All The Same Color” In Interview

Another day, another black celebrity that has jumped on “all lives matter” train, this time it’s NFL player Cam Newton who has caused a social media uproar after an interview he did with ESPN was released. In the interview, Newton didn’t explicitly say that “all lives matter,” but he went a step further and proclaimed that “we are all the same color” when asked about current racial tensions in the country. As you can imagine, Twitter was on fire when the comments were released and as a result, Newton was the number one trending topic on the social media platform for most of the day.

While being interviewed about fellow NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s decision to not stand during the national anthem due to the treatment of black people in America, Cam Newton continued to add to his recent flubs about black people and race in America. He carefully avoided committing to a stance on Kaepernick’s choice, but instead of stopping there he decided to dig himself a verbal hole as he continued.

The Urban Daily via ESPN has all of the details about Newton’s controversial comments, as well as ESPN correspondent Stephen A. Smith’s response to Newton.

Via The Urban Daily:

In an interview with ESPN about Colin Kaepernick‘s decision to not stand during the national anthem, Newton decided not to choose a side, saying, “What I can’t fathom is how does 1/8 of an inch, something so small, be the difference in such a big commodity in our whole lifetime, and that’s the thickness of our skin.”

He added:

“And under that, we’re all the same color. And that’s the big picture. A lot of scrutiny happens when the athletes start talking about race, but the truth of the matter is we just gotta do right by each other. No matter what color you are. Certain things that has happened in our life, in our lifetime, is kind of embarrassing to be affiliated with, but it still happens. Who am I to say, Colin you’re wrong. And who am I to say, you’re right. We all have the right to think whatever we want to think.”

Watch the VIDEO clip of Stephen A. Smith’s response to Newton below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJ1ELQihLKr/?tagged=camnewton

Given the heated response to this situation, expect to see Cam Newton trending in the days to come. While it is certainly anyone’s prerogative to have their own opinion on an issue, it becomes problematic when your opinions appear to brush over the pain and heartache that many feel in regards to the disturbing topic of race in this country.

