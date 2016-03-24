Resound Took Us To The Valley (Video)

| 03.24.16
Iyanla Vanzant and The Belle

Tranformation Expo 2016 Live (Photos)

Tranformation Expo 2016 Live (Photos)

Tranformation Expo 2016 Live (Photos)

If you wanted to hear some good ol’ gospel, Transformation Expo was the place to be. Resound’s rendition of “Down In the Valley” sent goosebumps up our spines.

See for yourself:

 

Photos
