Election 2016: Early Voting Locations

Election 2016 is likely one of the most pivotal in our lifetime. Early voting has started. Here are locations where you can vote from October 20 – November 5:
- Ballantyne Village – 14825 Ballantyne Village Way
- Beatties Ford Library – 2412 Beatties Ford Rd
- Cornelius Town Hall – 21445 Catawba Ave, Cornelius
- Hal Marshall Annex – 618 N College St
- Hickory Grove Library – 5935 Hickory Grove Rd
- Morrison Regional Library – 7015 Morrison Blvd
- North County Regional Library – 16500 Holly Crest Ln
- Steele Creek – 11130 S Tryon St
- University City Regional Library – 301 E W T Harris Blvd
- West Boulevard Library – 2157 West Blvd
Polls are open:
- Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sundays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
On November 5, 22 early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The early voting sites for this day only are:
- Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center – 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd
- Delta Center – 5408 Beatties Ford Rd
- Independence Regional Library – 6000 Conference Dr
- Main Branch Library – (Downtown) – 310 N Tryon St
- Marion Diehl Rec Center – 2219 Tyvola Rd
- Matthews Library – 230 Matthews Station St, Matthews
- Midwood Cultural Center – 1817 Central Ave
- Mint Hill Library – 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd
- Mountain Island Library – 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way
- South County Regional Library – 5801 Rea Rd
- Sugar Creek Library – 4045 N Tryon St
- UNCC – Cone Center – 9201 University City Blvd
Here are some other important dates.
Thursday, October 20 – Early voting period begins for the November General Election.
Tuesday, November 1 – Deadline for absentee ballot request to be received.
Saturday, November 5 – Early voting period ends at 1 PM for the November General Election.
Tuesday, November 8 – 2016 Statewide November General Election. Polls are open 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM; deadline for receipt of absentee ballot (or if clearly postmarked that day). Check out your ballot and districts.
Tuesday, November 15 – Final vote count (Canvass Day), includes all valid provisional and absentee ballots.
