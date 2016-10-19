CLOSE
Election 2016
Election 2016: Early Voting Locations

Touch Screen Voting Machines

Election 2016 is likely one of the most pivotal in our lifetime. Early voting has started. Here are locations where you can vote from October 20 – November 5:

  • Ballantyne Village – 14825 Ballantyne Village Way
  • Beatties Ford Library – 2412 Beatties Ford Rd
  • Cornelius Town Hall – 21445 Catawba Ave, Cornelius
  • Hal Marshall Annex – 618 N College St
  • Hickory Grove Library – 5935 Hickory Grove Rd
  • Morrison Regional Library – 7015 Morrison Blvd
  • North County Regional Library – 16500 Holly Crest Ln
  • Steele Creek – 11130 S Tryon St
  • University City Regional Library – 301 E W T Harris Blvd
  • West Boulevard Library – 2157 West Blvd

Polls are open:

  • Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sundays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

On November 5, 22 early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The early voting sites for this day only are:

  • Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center – 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd
  • Delta Center – 5408 Beatties Ford Rd
  • Independence Regional Library – 6000 Conference Dr
  • Main Branch Library – (Downtown) – 310 N Tryon St
  • Marion Diehl Rec Center – 2219 Tyvola Rd
  • Matthews Library – 230 Matthews Station St, Matthews
  • Midwood Cultural Center – 1817 Central Ave
  • Mint Hill Library – 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd
  • Mountain Island Library – 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way
  • South County Regional Library – 5801 Rea Rd
  • Sugar Creek Library – 4045 N Tryon St
  • UNCC – Cone Center – 9201 University City Blvd

Here are some other important dates.

 

Thursday, October 20 – Early voting period begins for the November General Election.

Tuesday, November 1 – Deadline for absentee ballot request to be received.

Saturday, November 5 – Early voting period ends at 1 PM for the November General Election.

Tuesday, November 8 – 2016 Statewide November General Election. Polls are open 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM; deadline for receipt of absentee ballot (or if clearly postmarked that day).  Check out your ballot and districts. 

Tuesday, November 15 – Final vote count (Canvass Day), includes all valid provisional and absentee ballots.

