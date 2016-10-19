Election 2016: Early Voting Locations

Election 2016 is likely one of the most pivotal in our lifetime. Early voting has started. Here are locations where you can vote from October 20 – November 5:

Ballantyne Village – 14825 Ballantyne Village Way

Beatties Ford Library – 2412 Beatties Ford Rd

Cornelius Town Hall – 21445 Catawba Ave, Cornelius

Hal Marshall Annex – 618 N College St

Hickory Grove Library – 5935 Hickory Grove Rd

Morrison Regional Library – 7015 Morrison Blvd

North County Regional Library – 16500 Holly Crest Ln

Steele Creek – 11130 S Tryon St

University City Regional Library – 301 E W T Harris Blvd

West Boulevard Library – 2157 West Blvd

Polls are open:

Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sundays from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

On November 5, 22 early voting sites will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The early voting sites for this day only are:

Ballantyne Village – 14825 Ballantyne Village Way

Beatties Ford Library – 2412 Beatties Ford Rd

Cornelius Town Hall – 21445 Catawba Ave, Cornelius

Hal Marshall Annex – 618 N College St

Hickory Grove Library – 5935 Hickory Grove Rd

Morrison Regional Library – 7015 Morrison Blvd

North County Regional Library – 16500 Holly Crest Ln

Steele Creek – 11130 S Tryon St

University City Regional Library – 310 E W T Harris Blvd

West Boulevard Library – 2157 West Blvd

Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center – 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd

Delta Center – 5408 Beatties Ford Rd

Independence Regional Library – 6000 Conference Dr

Main Branch Library – (Downtown) – 310 N Tryon St

Marion Diehl Rec Center – 2219 Tyvola Rd

Matthews Library – 230 Matthews Station St, Matthews

Midwood Cultural Center – 1817 Central Ave

Mint Hill Library – 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd

Mountain Island Library – 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way

South County Regional Library – 5801 Rea Rd

Sugar Creek Library – 4045 N Tryon St

UNCC – Cone Center – 9201 University City Blvd

Here are some other important dates.

Thursday, October 20 – Early voting period begins for the November General Election.

Tuesday, November 1 – Deadline for absentee ballot request to be received.

Saturday, November 5 – Early voting period ends at 1 PM for the November General Election.

Tuesday, November 8 – 2016 Statewide November General Election. Polls are open 6:30 AM to 7:30 PM; deadline for receipt of absentee ballot (or if clearly postmarked that day). Check out your ballot and districts.

Tuesday, November 15 – Final vote count (Canvass Day), includes all valid provisional and absentee ballots.

