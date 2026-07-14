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Who Made The Mac And Cheese ?

Celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14 with delicious mac and cheese recipes, from baked family favorites to stovetop classics.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Mac and Cheese, macaroni pasta, oven-baked in a casserole with cream
Source: Plateresca / Getty

Whether you like it baked until it’s golden and bubbly or extra creamy straight from the stovetop, there’s no denying that mac and cheese is one of the ultimate comfort foods. In honor of National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14, there’s no better time to perfect your favorite recipe or try a new one.

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Mac and cheese has sparked plenty of friendly debates over the years. Should you use eggs or skip them? Is a roux the secret to the creamiest sauce? Do you rinse your pasta or leave it alone? Is freshly shredded cheese worth the extra effort, or does pre-shredded get the job done? Everyone has their own opinion on what makes the perfect bowl.

No matter where you stand in the great mac and cheese debate, we’ve rounded up recipes for every style and preference. From rich, cheesy baked classics to ultra-creamy stovetop favorites, these recipes are sure to satisfy your cravings and you might even discover a few new tips and tricks to level up your next batch.

Tiniyounger Why you need to shred your own cheese

kimmyskreationsRoux

Eatwitzo No Roux

Onestopchop – Egg Method

KitchenTales -Roux

Cookin With Jai – Add cream of mushroom

Thatsavagekitchen

themoodyfoody- No roux

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCNCjMRSXJ2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Keidra Johnson- Mac made in the pan

Who Made The Mac And Cheese ? was originally published on majic945.com

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