Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Stop Trying and Start Winning Big | Dr. Willie Jolley

Commitment Power: Stop Trying and Start Winning Big | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on July 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Commitment power vs. “just trying”

Dr. Willie Jolley explains that there is a huge difference between setting a goal and making a real commitment. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Commitment Power That Helps You Win Big” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he shows how commitment power changes results. Goals describe what you want; commitment power decides what you will do.

He uses a simple pen and pencil example to make the idea clear. If he places a pen on a desk and tells you to pick it up, you can do it easily. If he asks you to pick it up and put it down, you can also do that with no problem. But when he says, “Try to pick it up, try to put it down,” you hear the difference. “Try” suggests effort without decision. Commitment says, “I’m going to do it.”

Why commitment changes your results

Dr. Willie Jolley teaches that commitment power begins when you make up your mind. You decide that you are going to do the thing, not just talk about it or think about it. Once that decision is made, action follows more naturally.

He encourages you to hang in, keep working, keep striving, and keep fighting to make your commitment real. When you do that, you win more often on your goals and dreams. Commitment power keeps you from quitting when progress feels slow. Trying alone rarely survives difficulty.

From “just do it” to big wins

Dr. Willie Jolley says that if you do the work and make up your mind, you will start to win. The key is to stop using “try” as an excuse and start using commitment as a promise. When you decide, “I will do this,” your schedule, effort, and focus begin to shift.

He urges listeners to apply commitment power to their most important goals today. Do whatever it takes. Commit to the action and make it happen. Over time, that habit leads to big wins and a stronger sense of purpose.

Dr. Willie Jolley closes by inviting people to share this message with others who need encouragement. He reminds his audience to make the most of each minute because their best is yet to come and encourages them to have a great day on purpose.

Commitment Power: Stop Trying and Start Winning Big | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Charlotte

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Teen Takeovers ‘Deeply Concerning’ as CMPD Steps Up Patrols

10 Address Black Political Caucus, Who will be Next

J.R Smith Graduates from NC HBCU after Winning Ring

5 Items

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Serena, the Job Market, Karmelo Anthony, & More

SNAP Recipients Can't Be Restricted From Buying Soda And Candy

Earn, Learn, Act, and Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

Use Your Attitude To Change The World | Dr. Willie Jolley

Recent
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Brotherhood, Healing & Fists: Inside The Morehouse Boxing Club Changing What It Means To Fight

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Mexican President Joins Fight For Justice In ICE Killing Of Immigrant

9 Items
News  |  Shannon Dawson

Nolan Wells Is Not The 1st: 10 Black Youth Whose Deaths Raised Serious Concerns

Education  |  Joe Jurado

Texas Tech Sued Over Rule Limiting Teaching Of Race And Gender

11 Items
Local  |  Editorial Staff

North Carolina Ranked #2 State for Business 2026

News  |  Zack Linly

Cause Of Death Revealed For Black Woman Who Died Tim Hortons Fight

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

Commitment Power: Stop Trying and Start Winning Big | Dr. Willie Jolley

Local  |  TheOlympiaDShow

Charlotte’s Heat Wave has done Damage

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close