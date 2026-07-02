Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

House Majority Speaker Mike Johnson is still having a tough time getting his colleagues in the GOP-controlled House to — as the linguistic innovators in the Black community put it — ack right.

For months, Johnson has struggled to bridge the gaps between certified MAGA Republicans, moderate Republicans (if those even exist anymore), and those who are willing to be at least a little less MAGA if it means getting important things done. On Tuesday, Johnson was forced to abandon his party’s entire agenda because the red hat-wearing cultists he has to work with refused to cooperate unless congressional leaders capitulated to President Donald Trump’s refusal to sign anything that doesn’t include SAVE America Act, and other measures the president wants to implement in order to overhaul an election process that does not need overhauling, which is simply a ploy to give Republicans an advantage they sorely need in the midterm elections.

From CNN:

A small group of GOP hardliners, led by firebrand Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, effectively seized the floor from Johnson this week, refusing to allow him to move on their own party’s priorities until Republican leaders come up with a plan to pass President Donald Trump’s federal elections overhaul bill. By Tuesday afternoon, Johnson was forced into one of the most humiliating possible positions for a House speaker: He conceded he could not regain control of the chamber and instructed members to leave Washington early. It’s the second straight week that GOP leaders have had to scrap their plans, this time losing out on nearly an entire week’s agenda. Many of Johnson’s members are fuming at the impasse. The House is not scheduled to return until mid-July — leaving just two more scheduled weeks of work before the August recess. And it may sink the GOP’s path to passing a tranche of Trump’s agenda this month — including billions in Pentagon funding for the Iran war — as Johnson and his team had planned.

Last week, Trump had the opportunity to give himself a much-needed win by signing a bipartisan bill to address the U.S. housing crisis — the first bill of its kind in more than three decades. Instead, he threw a tantrum over the failure to pass the SAVE Act, a resolution to end his stupid-ass war in Iran, and other grievances that the most perpetually aggrieved president in recent history wished to address, and he refused to sign the bill.

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This party has spent the last decade — especially the last year and a half — shooting itself in the foot to appease our corrupt, absurdly incompetent president, and his deplorably moronic followers. Now, it’s a party of self-inflicted disarray, constant in-fighting, and dedication to lowering the bar for what it means to lead.

It’s a sad state of affairs, and hopefully, that will be reflected in the midterm election exit polls. We shall see.

SEE ALSO:

Speaker Mike Johnson Is Having A Rough Go Of It Amid GOP Collapse



Trump Supporters, Sycophants Have Trump Derangement Syndrome





House Speaker Mike Johnson Has Completely Lost Control Because MAGA Republicans Won’t Cooperate was originally published on newsone.com