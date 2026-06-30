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JuJu Watkins Return Sparks Excitement

The Return: JuJu Watkins Is Back At USC Practice Following ACL Tear

"I feel great. Really blessed to just be here, getting feeling back to myself, and being able to practice with the team," Watkins said. "It's just been a long time coming."

Published on June 30, 2026

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  • Watkins spoke with reporters during USC Trojans summer camp on Monday (June 29). Both the star and USC opted not to share updates on her current status, but she did confirm she has been participating in practices and scrimmages.
  • Watkins tore her ACL during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament, bringing a season in which she was named National Player of the Year to a disappointing end.
  • 14 months later, Watkins is back, and the Trojans' championship aspirations are at an all-time high as the university and its fans hope she and top recruit Jazzy Davidson can stamp USC's first trip to the Final Four since 1987.
UCLA Bruins USC Trojans NCAA Womens Basketball
Eric Thayer / JuJu Watkins

The future of women’s hoops, JuJu Watkins is gearing up to return, and it looks like it’s going to be spooky hours for the women’s college hoops, stating that she is “continuing to get stronger and be ready to play” for the upcoming season.

Watkins spoke with reporters during USC Trojans summer camp on Monday (June 29). Both the star and USC opted not to share updates on her current status, but she did confirm she has been participating in practices and scrimmages.

Per USA Today:

“I feel great. Really blessed to just be here, getting feeling back to myself, and being able to practice with the team,” Watkins said. “It’s just been a long time coming. I’ve just been working out, grinding every day so that I could be in this position, so to see all that hard work kind of pay off right now, it’s really fulfilling.”

“I’m able to say that it is amazing to be coaching a basketball team with JuJu Watkins back on the court,” said coach Lindsay Gottlieb. “Now she’s back on the court, and it’s just a beautiful thing to see.”

How JuJu Watkins’ Stellar Season Came To An Unfortunate End

Watkins tore her ACL during the second round of the 2025 NCAA Women’s Tournament, bringing a season in which she was named National Player of the Year to a disappointing end.

The season-ending injury also forced her to miss the entire 2025-26 season.

14 months later, Watkins is back, and the Trojans’ championship aspirations are at an all-time high as the university and its fans hope she and top recruit Jazzy Davidson can stamp USC’s first trip to the Final Four since 1987.

Fans are already excited for JuJu’s return to the court. You can see those reactions below.

The Return: JuJu Watkins Is Back At USC Practice Following ACL Tear was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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