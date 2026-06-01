Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Erica Campbell Stars in New Lifetime Faith Drama

Grammy-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell stars in Lifetime's new faith-based movie, "Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery," premiering Saturday, June 6.

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell brings her celebrated talent to television screens this summer in a brand-new Lifetime movie.

Set to premiere on Saturday, June 6 at 8/7c, the faith-based drama Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery marks an exciting new chapter for the beloved singer.

The highly anticipated film follows the compelling story of Cassie Newton, brilliantly portrayed by Campbell.

Cassie is a renowned Christian feminist icon and bestselling author whose carefully constructed life is suddenly thrown into a deep crisis. When a ruthless blackmail scheme exposes her extramarital affair, Cassie finds herself navigating the heavy burden of intense public scrutiny. She must fight tirelessly to save her marriage, her thriving career, and the deep trust of her devoted followers.

This culturally connected story explores the complex realities of morality, personal integrity, and the consequences of our actions. As damning evidence comes to light, Cassie is forced to confront her own hypocrisy. The narrative highlights the continuous, often difficult journey of seeking genuine faith and forgiveness.

Bringing this story to Lifetime offers a powerful opportunity to see diverse representation and relatable challenges on screen. It creates a meaningful space to celebrate diversity in storytelling while addressing the real, sometimes messy, aspects of life and spirituality. The film invites audiences to reflect on the grace required when community leaders face private trials.

Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery promises to deliver impactful moments and an exceptional performance from Campbell, capturing the essence of navigating life’s most difficult temptations.

Erica Campbell Stars in New Lifetime Faith Drama was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Tips For Gas Prices On Rise

Charlotte Making the cameras back to every Light

Two Generations, One Truth — Angel Reese & Michelle Obama Gave Us The Conversation Black Women Deserve

Half point for NC Flags for Local Heroes

If Your Wondering about Property Tax went up Charlotte IS.

14 Items

Erica and Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years of Love, See Our Favorite Pictures from Their Vow Renewal

‘HB’ Exclusive: Tia Mowry Says Motherhood Turned Her Into A Fashion Girl

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

New Music Mondays: 2BYG Brings Back The Boy Band Era With New Single

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Who Ran The WNBA This Week: Week 3

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Wants To ‘Cancel’ His Freedom 250 Festival Now That Pretty Much Everyone Has Dropped Out

2 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

What’s New & Black On Netflix: June 2026

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Supreme Court Win, Clyburn’s District Survives, Inflation Hits Home

Opinion  |  Dominique Morgan

When Visibility Becomes Expertise: Black People Deserve More Than Confidence Disguised as Care

12 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Serena Williams Announces Her Return To Tennis In Nike Commercial

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Hurricane Season Is Here: The Preparedness Checklist Every Black Family Needs

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close