Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Erica Campbell brings her celebrated talent to television screens this summer in a brand-new Lifetime movie.

Set to premiere on Saturday, June 6 at 8/7c, the faith-based drama Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery marks an exciting new chapter for the beloved singer.

The highly anticipated film follows the compelling story of Cassie Newton, brilliantly portrayed by Campbell.

Cassie is a renowned Christian feminist icon and bestselling author whose carefully constructed life is suddenly thrown into a deep crisis. When a ruthless blackmail scheme exposes her extramarital affair, Cassie finds herself navigating the heavy burden of intense public scrutiny. She must fight tirelessly to save her marriage, her thriving career, and the deep trust of her devoted followers.

This culturally connected story explores the complex realities of morality, personal integrity, and the consequences of our actions. As damning evidence comes to light, Cassie is forced to confront her own hypocrisy. The narrative highlights the continuous, often difficult journey of seeking genuine faith and forgiveness.

Bringing this story to Lifetime offers a powerful opportunity to see diverse representation and relatable challenges on screen. It creates a meaningful space to celebrate diversity in storytelling while addressing the real, sometimes messy, aspects of life and spirituality. The film invites audiences to reflect on the grace required when community leaders face private trials.

Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery promises to deliver impactful moments and an exceptional performance from Campbell, capturing the essence of navigating life’s most difficult temptations.

Erica Campbell Stars in New Lifetime Faith Drama was originally published on thelightnc.com