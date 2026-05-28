Jahcee, Israel Houghton And CCC Collective Unite For Worship Anthem “Breaking News”

CCC Collective is a group of worship leaders from Christian Cultural Center collaborating on a worship project.

The songs were birthed through the church's weekly worship, not a forced super-group.

Jahcee's long-term faithfulness to her local church opened doors to work with renowned artists.

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Introducing “Breaking News” From Jahcee And CCC Collective

On Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, worship artist Jahcee stopped by to debut “Breaking News,” her new single featuring Israel Houghton & Chris Blue. The song is part of a broader project from Christian Cultural Center Music, also known as the CCC Collective. Jahcee told listeners the track is available now on all digital platforms and represents the heart of her church’s worship sound.

Inside The CCC Collective

Erica asked Jahcee to break down exactly what the CCC Collective is. Jahcee explained that it is a group of worship leaders from Christian Cultural Center who joined together to create a full project. The lineup includes heavy hitters like Israel Houghton, Chris Blue, Darwin Hobbs, Chandler Moore and others. Far from being a quick collaboration, she said they have been working on the music for over three years, writing and singing the songs in church before releasing them publicly this past April.

How The Collaboration Came Together

Erica joked about collectives being “the new thing,” asking if it was difficult to blend so many strong, talented voices. Jahcee said everyone simply vibed together. Because the songs were birthed in their church context, they grew naturally as the team worshiped together week after week. When the time came to record and release singles, it felt like a continuation of what God had already been doing at Christian Cultural Center, not a forced super‑group.

Worshipping With A Legend: Israel Houghton

For Jahcee, working with Israel Houghton is still surreal. Erica pointed out that Israel has written songs sung in churches worldwide for more than 25 years. Jahcee called the collaboration a “privilege and an honor” and described it as a dream come true. She shared that Israel actually leads worship with them at CCC’s Brooklyn campus, which makes serving alongside him a regular, but still amazing, part of her ministry life.

Homegrown Leadership And Advice For Other Worship Leaders

When Erica asked how Jahcee herself got chosen for the project, Jahcee made it clear she is “homegrown” at Christian Cultural Center. She has been in the ministry since her teen years and part of the worship team for nearly 20 years. That long‑term faithfulness opened doors to work with renowned artists while still serving her local church.

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Speaking to worship leaders who feel called to do more, Jahcee’s advice was simple and strong: keep seeking the kingdom of God first and stay humble. She believes that as worship leaders pursue God’s heart above platforms, He will guide, direct and “lift you up for real” in His timing. Erica closed by urging listeners to stream and download “Breaking News” today.

Jahcee, Israel Houghton And CCC Collective Unite For Worship Anthem “Breaking News” was originally published on getuperica.com