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Former Strategist Says White House Is Hiding Trump's Decline

Former Strategist Says White House Is Hiding Trump’s Decline

A former Republican strategist alleges that the White House is actively hiding President Donald Trump’s failing health.

Published on May 27, 2026

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U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos

On Tuesday (May 26), President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed Medical Center. The scheduled visit was the third time in the 13 months of his second term in office. Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson asserts that there is a reason for the multiple visits.

In his latest Substack newsletter post entitled “Trump Is Dying”, the Lincoln Project co-founder claims that Trump physical health is on the decline, and that “the White House would like you to believe this is a wellness influencer’s self-care routine rather than what it obviously is: the late-stage management of a long-abused body breaking down in public.”

Wilson expands on that point, writing: The cover-up is already running. Karoline Leavitt, Stephen Chung, and the rest of the White House noise machine have lied to the media for years about Trump’s condition, and never once been held to account.”

Trump declared that his visit went “perfectly”, but Wilson expressed doubt while attacking the media for “flinching” from covering Trump’s deterioration.

“Trump goes to Walter Reed for the third time in a year, with bruises hand-painted out of existence and a diagnosed circulatory disorder, and the coverage is what?” Wilson writes. “A polite CBS write-around. A Washington Post nothingburger story detailing the drive up to Bethesda.”

Wilson closes his post by writing, “Genuine power doesn’t need to be advertised this loudly. The frantic, escalating, almost pornographic self-celebration is the tell. It’s a confession in plain sight. The man building his mausoleum while he’s still alive is the man who knows he’s running out of road.”

At 79 years old, Trump is set to be the oldest person who has served as President of the United States when he turns 80 next month. There have been multiple public moments where Trump has appeared to fall asleep. In addition, there has been speculation sparked by moments when he appeared to have trouble walking.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a medical consultant for CNN, said in an interview on Tuesday that the American public deserves a better understanding that Trump is “fit for duty.”

Photo: Getty

Former Strategist Says White House Is Hiding Trump’s Decline was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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