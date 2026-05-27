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VIBE Announces Return Of Print Magazine

VIBE, created by the late Quincy Jones, began as a print magazine in 1992 before moving into the digital realm.

Published on May 27, 2026

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Young Jeezy Celebrates His VIBE Magazine Cover Debut

VIBE, the music publication founded by the late Quincy Jones in 1992, was one of the top print magazines of its era before moving to the digital side. VIBE is now making its return to print early next month and will be published quarterly.

As the demand for print magazines dwindled and the rise of the digital media landscape, VIBE made the pivot some time ago with measurable success. Still considered a top destination for music and culture journalism, the magazine’s return to print is indeed a callback to earlier times when fans anticipated who the cover star and feature story would be inside the pages.

From VIBE:

Through the ‘90s and early 2000s, VIBE’s magazines served as timestamps for where Black culture, music, fashion, and influence were headed before the rest of the world caught up. And now, with the return of print, that same legacy not only lives on, but will help shape the future of Black media. The brand, which joined forces with Rolling Stone in 2025, remains committed to delivering deeply reported storytelling about music and entertainment across multiple platforms.

The relaunched print magazine will be available for purchase on June 2. For those willing to grab the limited-edition run of the magazine, visit this link.

Photo: Getty

VIBE Announces Return Of Print Magazine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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