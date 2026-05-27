Forget The Wedding Debt — This Couple Got Married In Style For $100, Leaving Brides Shook

Source: Ekaterina Mitsen / Getty

Imagine spending $100 and still having the wedding of your dreams. That’s exactly what happened for newlyweds Jasmine Nash and Sirmetrius I. Hill who are going viral for their incredible, budget-friendly wedding on social media. In an interview with Essence published May 5, the couple shared how they pulled off a beautiful, meaningful ceremony for a fraction of the typical cost. Their secret? Award-winning event designer Britney Hoskins, founder of The Top Pic Collective in Detroit and the visionary behind Mini-Mony Day, an annual event that reimagines what a wedding can look like at an affordable price.

What is Mini-Mony Day?

Happening on Valentine’s Day once a year, Mini-Mony Day offers couples an intimate, thoughtfully designed wedding ceremony without the overwhelming price tag. During the mini ceremony, couples can invite up to 15 close friends and family members to share in the moment, with an officiant included and ceremonies scheduled in advance, according to the program’s website. Despite the affordable price point, each wedding is thoughtfully customized with help from Britney Hoskins and her dedicated team of students who help plan and execute every detail, resulting in a fully curated, luxury-style experience, all for just $100. For that price, couples also receive a professionally styled experience complete with florals, a bridal suite for getting ready, a first dance, and even a cake cutting, Essence noted.

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Jasmine Nash and Sirmetrius I. Hill, who traveled from Atlanta to Detroit for their wedding, was blown away by how seamlessly everything came together. They were one of 11 weddings that took place at this year’s Mini-Mony Day celebration, according to The Top Pic Collective’s Instagram post shared on Feb. 14.

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“The decor was breathtaking and way more than we could have ever imagined,” Nash said.

A video shared by The Top Pic Collective shows the couple celebrating their big day in stunning wedding attire, surrounded by a venue filled with vibrant red roses, stunning florals, glowing candles, and heart-shaped balloons that created a truly luxurious atmosphere. The décor was designed by Hoskins’ students and sourced largely through Temu, according to Essence.

Even more surprising was the sense of connection. The team behind the wedding, strangers just hours earlier, quickly felt like family.

“We left our families at home but felt like we gained a village with Britney and her team,” Jasmine Nash told Essence. “Instead of being nervous and uptight, we laughed and cried together like we were old friends.”

Social media users online were also shocked by the lavish wedding ceremony with many in awe of the stunning decor.

“No way this was 100,” wrote one user in the comments section. “I am in Marietta and want to go to Detroit to get married. I have a 100!” another chimed in. “This is beautiful,” a third fan added.