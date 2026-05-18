Let’s Win at Home, Charlotte: Vote Praise 102.5 & 610AM for Top Market Station

Source: Radio One Charlotte / Radio One Digital

Charlotte, this is our moment. For the first time ever, the Stellar Awards is coming to the Queen City. And Praise 102.5 and 610AM is up for Top Market Station of the Year.

But this isn’t just about us. It’s about our city.

We’ve got the chance to show the entire country exactly how Charlotte shows up. We win at home. We support our own. And right now, we need every single person in the Queen City to head to thestellarawards.com and vote.

The Stellar Awards landing in Charlotte is huge. It puts our city on the national stage for gospel music and faith driven entertainment. This nomination proves what we already know. Praise 102.5 and 610AM isn’t just a station. It’s a voice for this community. From the morning shows that get you going to the outreach that touches real lives, this is your station. And this is your moment to stand behind it.

Winning Top Market Station of the Year would be a win for all of Charlotte. It shows that when we rally together, we make noise. It shows that our faith, our culture, and our community cannot be ignored.

So don’t sleep on this. Don’t wait. Go to thestellarawards.com right now and cast your vote for Praise 102.5 and 610AM. Tell your friends, your family, your church group, and your coworkers. Share it on your timeline. Make it loud.

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Charlotte, let’s win this thing together. Let’s win at home.