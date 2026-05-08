Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

The national spotlight shines on Charlotte this weekend as the biggest names in golf visit the Queen City for the Truist Championship. Follow the leaderboard here:https://sportsdata.usatoday.com/golf/pga/leaderboard/5008423

Rory McIlroy remains the most successful player in the tournament’s history with four victories (2010, 2015, 2021, and 2024), making him the perennial favorite at Quail Hollow.

Other activities include a MLS soccer match at Bank Of America Stadium Saturday night. Charlotte FC takes on FC Cincinnati at 7:30pm.

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Kid Rock and his ‘Freedom 250’ tour takes the stage at Truliant Amphitheater Saturday night. Brantley Gilbert is the opening act.

Charlotte Ballet and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra present Alejandro Cerrudo’s One Thousand Pieces. One show on Friday May 8th, 2 shows on Saturday and 1 show on Sunday May 10th. https://charlotteballet.org/

The Charlotte Grilled Cheese Festival is Saturday at 1pm in South End. This event has sold out the last three years. Location: South End Station. https://allevents.in/charlotte/charlotte-grilled-cheese-festival-2026/100001984379460384

The Charlotte Roller Derby Cosmic Clash is Saturday at Grady Cole Center. https://www.cltrd.org/events/20260509

Mother’s Day Weekend Lots To Do In The QC was originally published on mixcharlotte.com