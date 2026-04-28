Money Monday: Tips For New Graduates

Live humbly and within your budget from the start, not forever.

Parents should expose adult kids to real household costs when they move back home.

Understand student loan terms and payment schedules to manage them effectively.

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Money Monday For The Class Of 2026

On Money Monday on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, finance and legacy expert JiniThornton joins Cheryl Jackson to talk directly to upcoming college graduates and their families. Graduation season is just weeks away, which means many young adults are about to step into careers, apartments, and real‑world bills. Jini answers listener questions from new grads at Spelman, Clark Atlanta, Princeton, and North Carolina A&T. Her goal is simple: help them avoid common money mistakes and start adulthood on solid financial footing.

Live Below Your Means From Day One

First, Jini congratulates Alexis, a future Spelman accounting graduate who fears falling into money trouble after college. Jini repeats a classic rule that still works: live below your means. Your first apartment and first car are just starting points, not your forever life. If you can accept a humble beginning and stay under budget, you will already be headed in the right direction.

When Grown Kids Move Back Home

Next, Jini addresses Tracy, whose son Joshua is graduating from Clark Atlanta and moving back home even though he has a full‑time job. She says she has no problem with adult children returning home. However, she believes two things must happen. First, parents need to expose them to real numbers like rent, mortgage, and utility costs. Second, Jini strongly encourages parents to require some financial contribution to the household. Whether the parents use that money for bills or secretly save it for their child, the key is that the graduate learns what it takes to run a home.

Tackling Student Loans With Clarity

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Jini then turns to Rochelle, who is graduating from Princeton and nervous about student loans. She tells Rochelle to make sure her lender has her current address and email so she is not “hiding” from the loan company. She also needs to know exactly when payments start because some loans are due right away and others offer a grace period. Finally, Rochelle must get clear on the monthly payment amount so it can be built into her budget from day one.

Moving To A New City And Planning For Retirement

For Terrence, a future North Carolina A&T grad moving to Texas, Jini gives a mix of practical and long‑term advice. Once again, she says, get comfortable living below your means as you start in a new city. In addition, she urges him to slow down and carefully enroll in his job benefits instead of clicking through quickly. Even right out of college, he should sign up for his company 401(k) plan. It is never too early to start preparing for retirement.

Jini closes by inviting listeners to follow her at @JiniThornton and visit legacylifeorganizer.com, where they can use code GUM for 50% off her Legacy Life Organizer.

Money Monday: Tips For New Graduates was originally published on getuperica.com