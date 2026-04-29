Starbucks Adds Scheduled Ordering: Here’s How It Will Change Your Coffee Run

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If you’ve ever placed a mobile order at Starbucks and walked in expecting a smooth pickup – only to find a crowded counter and a missing drink or food item, you’re not alone.

That everyday frustration is exactly what Starbucks is trying to fix.

Starting May 11, the company is rolling out a new scheduled ordering feature across North America. Instead of placing your order for immediate pickup, customers will now be able to select a pickup time up to one hour in advance.

Here’s how it works: after building your order in the app, you’ll choose from available five-minute pickup windows during checkout. Those windows aren’t random – they’re based on real-time store activity, factoring in mobile orders, drive-thru traffic, and in-store demand.

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In theory, that means your drink should be ready closer to when you actually arrive, instead of sitting too long or stuck behind a rush.

It’s a small shift, but one that could make a big difference for regular customers who rely on mobile ordering to keep their day moving.

Of course, the real test will be how it works in practice. Will timing improve? Will drinks still pile up at the pickup counter? That part remains to be seen.

But if it works as intended, this could be one of the most meaningful updates to the Starbucks experience in years — helping customers plan their coffee run instead of planning around it.