Pete Hegseth Weirdly Compares Pilot Rescue To Resurrection Of Jesus Christ

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Last month, it was widely reported that Secretary of Defense (or War, or whatever) Pete Hegseth was making troops, including current and former military leaders, nervous by breaking long-standing military norms by constantly invoking his Christian faith, especially during a time of war.

It turns out that when a white nationalist president appoints a white Christian nationalist to lead the U.S. military, Black and female veterans can expect to have their military careers stalled, and soldiers at war — who may subscribe to any number of faiths, or none at all — can expect to have church forcibly brought to them, whether or not they voluntarily attend church.

So, basically, no one should be surprised that Hegseth recently compared the rescue of a U.S. airman shot down over Iran to the Resurrection of Jesus Christ during a Monday news conference, alongside President Donald Trump.

From the New York Times:

In his account of the rescue operation, Mr. Hegseth drew parallels between the airman’s ordeal and the account of Christ’s death and Resurrection given in the Bible. The F-15E fighter jet, he noted, was “shot down on a Friday — Good Friday.” That is the day Jesus was crucified. After the airman bailed out over Iran, he hid, Mr. Hegseth said, “in a cave, a crevice, all of Saturday,” reminiscent of the tomb cut into a rock in which Jesus was buried. Then, he said, the airman was rescued on the day Christians celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus — “flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday.” “A pilot reborn, all home and accounted for, a nation rejoicing,” the defense secretary said. “God is good.” Mr. Hegseth also said that after the plane was shot down, the airman, the F-15E’s weapons systems officer, made contact with his American rescuers with a religious message: “God is good.” “In that moment of isolation and danger,” he said, “his faith and fighting spirit shone through.”

Wait, so is Hegseth basically saying the pilot is Aviator Jesus? Don’t Christians have some kind of rule about false idols, or whatever? Actually, scratch that — MAGA Christians crossed that line when they started erecting golden statues to immortalize their golden calf of a president.

Speaking of Trump, he, too, veered into impromptu proselytizing when speaking about the war he and the Israeli government started unprovoked against Iran.

Before Hegseth began his sermon that literally nobody asked for, Trump insisted that God supports his war “because God is good and God wants to see people taken care of.”

“God doesn’t like what’s happening. I don’t like what’s happening. Everyone says I enjoy it. I don’t enjoy this,” Trump claimed. “I don’t like seeing people get killed.”

My brother in Imaginary Republican Crist, you literally just recently threatened the entire Iranian populace with genocide, saying their entire “civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” Go ahead and sit this conversation out.

It isn’t the first time Trump has absurdly invoked the Christian faith at his leisure, while proving himself to be the most ungodly leader we’ve had in recent history, and it certainly isn’t his war secretary’s first pseudo-holy rodeo either, as he has reportedly made a monthly event out of making Pentagon personnel uncomfortable with pro-violence prayer sessions.

According to PBS News, Hegseth has been hosting a monthly Christian worship service at the Pentagon since the Iran war began. Last month, he literally prayed for bullets to hit and kill America’s enemies.

“Every month it is fitting to be right here,” Hegseth told civilian employees and uniformed military personnel at the Pentagon last month. “All the more fitting this month, at this moment, given what tens of thousands of Americans are doing right now.”

Then he led what I guess he calls a prayer.

“Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation,” he said. “Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.”

I can’t tell if Hegseth is a defense secretary, a preacher or Emperor Palpatine.

Actually, I’m pretty sure he’s the same incompetent ex-Fox News host he was when Trump gave him the keys to the war machine.

This administration really is just full of devils, isn’t it?

SEE ALSO:

Pete Hegseth Is Getting Ripped On Social Media By A Trump Official



Pete Hegseth Fired US Army Chief Of Staff So He Can Be Racist In Peace





Pete Hegseth Weirdly Compares Pilot Rescue To Resurrection Of Jesus Christ was originally published on newsone.com