MAGA Men Are Being Fooled By AI-Generated MAGA Military Beauty

Source: @jessicaa.foster / Instagram

It has been roughly four months since Jessica Foster, a blonde, conventionally attractive military veteran and dedicated Trump supporter, opened an Instagram account in December 2025, and already this gorgeous bombshell of a MAGA military maiden has amassed more than 1 million followers — why?

Because hot MAGA military women are sexy!

Hot MAGA military women are patriots!

Hot MAGA military women are — AI-generated.

That’s right, y’all — the skyrocketing popularity of Jessica Foster proves, if nothing else, that the incel-ustrious community MAGA-fied manly-men like their women the same way they like their truth, facts and verifiable data: non-existent in real life.

I mean — did these people even bother asking themselves which branch of the U.S. military drapes its troops in standard issue crop tops?

From the Washington Post:

There’s no public record of Foster’s military service and the account, despite not being labeled AI, is packed with indicators that she is fake. Between many of her pro-Trump posts, Foster also prominently displays her feet. Foster’s viral takeoff highlights an increasingly prevalent strategy for winning online attention. A slew of right-wing accounts, peddling patriotism mixed with soft-core pornography, use fake women and convincing imagery to grab viewers across a distracted internet, monetize their interest and score political points. Accounts showing AI-generated women masquerading as Trump-supporting soldiers, truckers and police officers have built surging audiences on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X, where thousands of commenters have offered responses suggesting they believe the women are real. Look, we all know the MAGA bros are struggling to get anyone’s attention on dating apps because the younger women they’re physically attracted to tend to be more progressive in their politics, but, come on, guys, looking for that I-Robot love just isn’t the answer. Sam Gregory, executive director of Witness, a video-advocacy group that researches deepfakes, called Foster “the apotheosis of what MAGA fantasizes about, all packed into one channel.” “But it’s obviously AI,” he continued. “There’s no provenance to the images, no history around her, visible glitches. There’s any number of real and unreal beautiful women online, but having one that’s so proximate to power, around the big events of the day, has a different cachet.” The woman is in photos posing with President Donald Trump — who, himself, is no stranger to spreading AI slop, some of which he seems to believe is real — and she’s even pictured standing next to the president while speaking at news conferences that never happened. There aren’t even any specifics as to whether she’s in the Army, Navy, Air Force or Marines, yet the poorly educated MAGA manosphere fell for it, much like conservatives across the internet and right-wing media thought scores of AI-generated Black women — who complained to reporters about how Trump took the SNAP benefits they were using to commit fraud — were also real.

Look, AI might very well be a problem, causing confusion across the political and ideological spectrum, regarding what’s real and what isn’t, but we also have to consider the stupid factor here.

These Foster fans are stupid, and the MAGA male lonliness epidemic is just another thing that highlights it.

Sad.

Also, damn hilarious!

SEE ALSO:

Donald Trump Shares Racist Depiction Of The Obamas As Apes

Racists Create AI Videos Depicting Black Women On SNAP, And Fox News Falls For It





MAGA Men Are Being Fooled By AI-Generated MAGA Military Beauty was originally published on newsone.com