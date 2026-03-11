Black Hollywood’s Most Iconic Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Moments

The Most Iconic Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Moments
The red carpet at the Academy Awards has always been more than just a pre-show moment. It is fashion’s biggest stage where Hollywood’s brightest stars deliver unforgettable Oscars-style moments before the trophies are even handed out. Check out our favorite Oscars red carpet looks inside.
For decades, the Oscars red carpet has served as a place where glamour, culture, and personal expression collide, creating looks that live in fashion history long after the ceremony ends. From dramatic couture gowns to perfectly tailored tuxedos, the Oscars have produced some of the most iconic red carpet fashion moments of all time. According to a roundup from USA Today, stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, and Zendaya have delivered some of the most memorable fashion moments the awards show has ever seen.
While the Oscars have long celebrated high fashion, the red carpet has also become an important space for Black and Brown stars to showcase their individuality, creativity, and cultural influence. Over the years, actors, musicians, and creatives from across the diaspora have stepped onto Hollywood’s most famous carpet wearing bold silhouettes, vibrant colors, and custom couture that reflects both personal style and cultural pride.
Fashion at the Oscars often tells a story. Sometimes it is about a historic career milestone, like when Berry wore a now legendary gown the night she made history as the first Black woman to win Best Actress. Other times, it is about embracing modern glamour, as newer stars continue to redefine what awards season fashion looks like.
Fashion designers also use the Oscars to create unforgettable couture. Luxury fashion houses such as Prada, Armani Privé, and Louis Vuitton have all used the Academy’s red carpet to showcase some of their most stunning creations. When those designs are paired with confident stars who know how to command attention, the result is a red carpet moment that becomes instantly iconic.
Ahead of the next awards season, we are revisiting some of the best Oscars red carpet looks of all time. These fashion moments continue to inspire style conversations years later.
Iconic Oscars Red Carpet Looks
Halle Berry – 2002, Elie Saab
Berry made history when she won Best Actress for Monster’s Ball, and her sheer embroidered gown by Elie Saab instantly became one of the most iconic Oscar dresses ever.
Lupita Nyong’o – 2014, Prada
Nyong’o stunned in a dreamy powder blue Prada gown while celebrating her Best Supporting Actress win for 12 Years a Slave. The flowing silhouette quickly became a modern red carpet classic.
Zendaya – 2024, Armani Privé
Zendaya turned heads in a shimmering sequined Armani Privé gown that highlighted her effortless elegance and cemented her reputation as a fashion icon.
Viola Davis – 2012, Vera Wang
Davis radiated confidence in a striking emerald Vera Wang gown while nominated for her role in The Help.
Taraji P. Henson – 2017, Alberta Ferretti
Henson delivered timeless Hollywood glamour in a velvet Alberta Ferretti gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit.
Janelle Monáe – 2020, Ralph Lauren
Monáe shimmered in a crystal-covered Ralph Lauren hooded gown that blended futuristic fashion with classic red-carpet drama.
Chadwick Boseman – 2019, Givenchy
Boseman elevated classic menswear with a regal embroidered tuxedo that celebrated bold Black excellence on the red carpet.
Queen Latifah – 2010, Badgley Mischka
Latifah looked regal in a soft lavender gown that highlighted her timeless elegance.
Billy Porter – 2020, Giles Deacon Couture
Porter continued to redefine red-carpet fashion in a dramatic gold-feathered ensemble that blended couture with theatrical artistry.
Alicia Keys – 2009, Armani Privé
Keys delivered sophisticated glamour in a sleek, metallic Armani Privé gown that perfectly balanced shine and structure.
Mahershala Ali – 2019, Ermenegildo Zegna
Ali delivered understated elegance in a perfectly tailored tuxedo the night he won Best Supporting Actor for Green Book.
Together, these unforgettable fashion moments prove that the Oscars red carpet is just as legendary as the awards themselves. And each year, a new generation of stars steps onto that carpet ready to make history in style.
