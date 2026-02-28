Bishop Hezekiah Walker Discusses Miracles, Ministry, and His Cancer-Free Testimony

Bishop Walker repurposed a church to provide housing and resources for the community.

He is expanding performing arts centers to nurture young talent and keep them off the streets.

As a gospel music veteran, he emphasizes mentoring new artists to maintain the genre's integrity.

In a recent interview on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Gospel legend and faith leader Bishop Hezekiah Walker shared his inspiring journey and vision for community upliftment. As we celebrate Black History Month, it’s important to spotlight leaders who are not only honoring our legacy but also building a brighter future. Bishop Walker is doing exactly that, channeling his passion from the church into the heart of our neighborhoods. His updates covered many of the pillars that keep our community strong: housing, youth empowerment, health, and the preservation of our musical heritage.

One of the most significant updates concerns Bishop Walker’s transformative approach to community property in New York City. Initially intending to build a brand-new sanctuary, he received a divine shift in perspective: “Don’t build the church to build housing for the community.” This mandate led to a groundbreaking collaboration with the mayor’s office. Two years later, a building stands not just as a place of worship, but as a shelter and resource for the people. This move challenges us to rethink the role of the Black church in addressing housing insecurity. It is a reminder that our sanctuaries should be engines of economic stability and shelter, proving that serving the community is the highest form of worship.

The vision doesn’t stop in Brooklyn. Expanding his footprint from New York to Virginia and even South Africa, Bishop Walker is committed to nurturing young talent through the Hezekiah Walker Performing Arts Center. During a visit to South Africa, he witnessed young people with immense gifting but limited resources. By purchasing property to build these centers, he is creating safe havens where Black youth can refine their skills and “give God their best.” For our community, this is a crucial investment. Providing our children with spaces to express themselves creatively keeps them off the streets and empowers them to become the cultural architects of tomorrow.

Perhaps the most personal and moving topic covered was Bishop Walker’s recent health battle. After a routine doctor’s visit revealed a cancer diagnosis that left him shocked, he leaned heavily on his faith. Today, he stands as a viral testimony—100% cancer-free without chemotherapy or radiation. This segment of his journey reshaped his priorities, shifting his focus entirely toward blessing the people and community service. For us, this serves as a potent reminder of the importance of health advocacy and the power of faith, encouraging us to prioritize our well-being so we can continue our work.



As a veteran in the music industry, Bishop Walker addressed the shifting landscape of Gospel music. He emphasized the responsibility seasoned artists have to guide the new generation. In an era full of “tricks and games,” he urges a return to the foundation: pleasing God first. By mentoring new artists and showing them the authentic path to success, we ensure that our musical heritage remains pure and impactful. This mentorship is essential for preserving the cultural and spiritual integrity of the music that has carried us through generations.

