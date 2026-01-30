Intellectual Capital Wealth | Dr. Willie Jolley

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Intellectual Capital Wealth”

This next minute could literally transform your life and transform the life of your family for generations to come. In my new book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better, I write that there are five types of wealth that I’ve realized most people don’t know about. Of course, they know about financial wealth, which is having an abundance of money. But then there’s health wealth, because your health is your wealth. What good is all the money if you’re sick? Then there’s relationship wealth, where you’re going and who’s going with you. Number four is reputational wealth. It is what people say about you when you’re not around. And the fifth type of wealth is intellectual capital wealth. It’s what you know and what people are willing to pay you because of what you know. Or, as I’ve been saying in my interviews on radio stations and television stations while promoting the book, you’ve got to use what you know to make more dough. Isn’t that good? That’s good.

And so I’m saying to each and every one of you, you’ve got something in here that you know, that you can take advantage of, and you can use it to create more revenues, help somebody with what you know, and create business opportunities. You will be amazed how your intellectual capital is a form of wealth that can have a profound impact not just on you, but for generations to come.



