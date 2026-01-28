The Algorithm Goes To Court

Source: Lacheev / Getty

A landmark trial is now underway in Los Angeles that could reshape the future of social media as we know it. The case centers on a now-20-year-old woman who says she spent much of her childhood glued to platforms like Instagram and YouTube, and later struggled with anxiety, depression, and body-image issues. Her lawsuit argues that these platforms weren’t just entertaining, but that they were engineered to be addictive.

This is one of the first cases of its kind to reach a jury, and it could even put executives like Mark Zuckerberg on the witness stand. And it’s not just one case: More than 1,000 families, hundreds of school districts, and dozens of state attorneys general have filed similar lawsuits across the country. This hearkens back to the cases against Big Tobacco years ago that alleged that this isn’t just about personal choice – it’s about product design.

If juries agree, these trials could force major changes in how social media feeds work, how kids are protected, and how platforms are regulated in the future.

WHAT WE CAN DO ABOUT IT (Faith + Real Action):



First — in our homes:

Have honest conversations with kids and teens about screen time and mental health

Set real boundaries – not just suggestions

Model it ourselves (yes… even us)

Second — in our community:

Ask your school district what policies and digital wellness education they’re using

Support programs that teach media literacy and mental health awareness

Third — at the civic level (North Carolina):

If you care about stronger protections for kids online, you can contact our U.S. Senators and urge them to support youth online safety and tech accountability legislation:

Sen. Thom Tillis (NC)

🌐 https://www.tillis.senate.gov

📞 (202) 224-6342

Sen. Ted Budd (NC)

🌐 https://www.budd.senate.gov

📞 (202) 224-3154

You can say:

“I’m calling to ask the Senator to support stronger protections for children and teens on social media platforms and to hold tech companies accountable for addictive design.”