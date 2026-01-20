Asheville Restaurant Week – Rebuilding The Table

Source: otman lazrak / Getty

Asheville Restaurant Week kicks off today and you’re invited to the table! This week‑long event runs through January 26, and brings together dozens of restaurants in and around the mountains with delicious, prix‑fixe menus designed to showcase the best of Asheville’s food culture.

Whether you’re craving farm‑to‑table Southern classics, creative global fusion plates, or just a cozy dinner with friends, there’s something special waiting on menus across town. It’s the perfect excuse to try that restaurant you’ve been eyeing — without breaking the bank.

But let’s talk about something that’s bigger than a dinner reservation. Because this year your participation carries a deeper meaning for Western North Carolina. After the impacts of Hurricane Helene and the challenges that followed, many mountain communities – and their restaurants – are still working to fully get back on their feet. And in a place like Asheville, food isn’t just culture… it’s the economy. It’s jobs. It’s tourism. It’s small businesses that keep whole towns alive.

So this week, if you’re able to support, know that every meal out is a vote of confidence, a boost to local workers, and a way to help keep the recovery moving forward. Sometimes rebuilding looks like construction… and sometimes it looks like sitting down at a table and helping a community get its rhythm back.