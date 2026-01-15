Snow Chances For Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Weekend

Source: Evgeny Belenkov / Getty

Don’t put the bread and milk in the cart just yet — but don’t ignore the forecast either. Charlotte might see a little winter weather this weekend, and even if we miss the snow, the cold is definitely on the way.

The Charlotte region could see a mix of snow and rain late Saturday night into Sunday, but forecasters are being very cautious about the prediction. The National Weather Service says there’s about a 30% chance that precipitation starts around 1 a.m. Sunday and continues through about 1 p.m. Sunday – and even if it happens, we’re talking less than a tenth of an inch.

Before any flakes or drizzle show up, we could see gusty winds near 30 miles per hour. And whether we get snow or not, the MLK holiday will be cold – with a high around 42 and a low near 21. That’s 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

So this looks like more of a cold snap than a big snow event — but it’s still something to watch.