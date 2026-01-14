Donald Trump Threatens Minnesota With 'DAY OF RECKONING'

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Amid the tragic killing of Renee Nicole Good, and the protests that have come in response to her death, as well as ICE and Border Patrol continuing to terrorize communities in the Twin Cities, President Donald Trump would like to take the time to remind America about one thing:

He still really hates Somalis.

In fact, on Tuesday, Trump threatened the state of Minnesota with a “DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION,” as if he believes the existence of Black people from what he calls “third world” and/or “shithole” countries is a personal affront to him. He also appears to be accusing state Democrats of politicizing Good’s shooting in order to distract from the Minnesota fraud scandal that MAGA conservatives didn’t know or care about until some pasty white, basement-dwelling incel started harassing Somali day care workers on camera.

“Do the people of Minnesota really want to live in a community in which there are thousands of already convicted murderers, drug dealers and addicts, rapists, violent released and escaped prisoners, dangerous people from foreign mental institutions and insane asylums, and other deadly criminals too dangerous to even mention,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, “Truth” Social. “All the patriots of ICE want to do is remove them from your neighborhood and send them back to the prisons and mental institutions from where they came, most in foreign Countries who illegally entered the USA though Sleepy Joe Biden’s HORRIBLE Open Border’s Policy.”

“FEAR NOT, GREAT PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA, THE DAY OF RECKONING & RETRIBUTION IS COMING!” he continued.

Since the start of his 2024 presidential run, Trump has been lying about murderers, drug dealers, and rapists being emptied out of foreign prisons and insane asylums onto American soil. Has he offered even a shred of evidence to substantiate these claims? Of course not — just like he’s never offered any evidence that the 2020 election was rigged against him, that violent crime is on the rise in any city he tried to deploy the National Guard to (because it’s not), or that Haitians in Ohio were, in fact, “eating the cats” and dogs.

Trump just makes things up and defaults to his fiction whenever he needs to distract America from his many executive failings, his corruption, his abysmal poll numbers, and his immigration agents being the true community dangers that he claims non-white immigrants — and only non-white immigrants — are.

Also, Biden — Trump has likely not gone a single day of his second term without blaming all of his shortcomings on his predecessor.

The fraud scandal in Minnesota is a completely separate issue from illegal migration into the U.S., but Trump knows his base of ignorant bigots will conflate it all the same way his administration does.

From Politico:

Trump and Vice President JD Vance have also responded by seeking to channel attention onto a sprawling investigation into alleged fraud that has plagued the state’s nutrition and social services programs. They’ve pointed to a yearslong investigation that has resulted in more than 90 people in Minnesota charged with defrauding the government. The Department of Health and Human Services froze hundreds of millions in child care funding for the state in December. At a White House press briefing the day after Good’s shooting last week, Vance announced the creation of a new assistant attorney general post to investigate fraud across the country. Its first stop: Minnesota. “Minnesota Democrats love the unrest that anarchists and professional agitators are causing because it gets the spotlight off of the 19 Billion Dollars that was stolen by really bad and deranged people,” Trump wrote Tuesday. Wherever ICE has gone, Trump wrote, “crime comes down.”

Of course, local officials and police departments in states where Trump has deployed troops and federal agents have largely rejected his claims that their crime stats have gone down after the troops and agents were sent, and since the commander-in-trust-me-bro never actually presents any statistical evidence of claims such as these, we can only assume he’s making it all up, per usual.

It’s also worth mentioning that in response to the fraud scandal in Minnesota — which, again, Trump is only even addressing because it’s politically convenient — the Trump administration announced it would freeze funding intended to help low-income families and children in five other Democrat-led states that have nothing to do with Minnesota. According to NPR, those states are now suing the Trump administration over the freezing of $10 billion in welfare funding.

Trump is just a dumb, partisan, petty little man, and a bigot to boot.

If only we could deport him and all who enable his ineptitude and chaos.

Trump Threatens Minnesota With ‘DAY OF RECKONING AND RETRIBUTION’ In Response To ICE Shooting Fallout was originally published on newsone.com