Jonathan Nelson Signs New Deal with Tyscot Records

Source: Jonathan Nelson / Jonathan Nelson

The gospel world is buzzing as Jonathan Nelson, one of the genre’s most beloved voices, recently shared big news on social media and through industry outlets. He’s just inked a new recording contract with Tyscot Records’ Worship division, marking a fresh chapter with one of the longest‑operating African American gospel labels in history. Nelson’s been a mainstay in praise and worship classics like “My Name Is Victory,” and now he’s putting the finishing touches on his first full project of new music since 2018. The anticipation is building for a new radio single expected by spring 2026, and fans are already lighting up comment sections with excitement.