Charlotte Restaurant Week & Local Dining Buzz

Source: Vladimir Mironov / Getty

Charlotte’s own Queen’s Feast Restaurant Week is on the calendar from January 23 through February 1, and it’s one of the city’s best foodie traditions. More than 120 restaurants across the Charlotte region are participating with three-course prix-fixe dinner menus — a perfect way to share a meal with friends, try a new local spot, or revisit an old favorite.

Some of the places you’ll want to put on your list are Barcelona Wine Bar and Folia down in South End, La Belle Helene in Uptown with that classic French vibe, Taco Boy in LoSo for festive hits, North Italia in Ballantyne and Huntersville for Italian favorites, and Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in both Stonecrest and Fort Mill if you’re craving hearty classics. There’s Ruth’s Chris Steak House in SouthPark or Uptown if you want a steak night, Soul Gastrolounge in NoDa for creative small plates, and even Peninsula Prime Seafood & Steakhouse out in Cornelius for a dockside dinner feel.

There are lots more across neighborhoods like Plaza Midwood, Dilworth, and Union County — all with three-course menus ranging from familiar comfort to chef-forward creativity. Reservations are recommended because these meals and this community spirit fill up fast.

Queen’s Feast is more than a deal — it’s a celebration of Charlotte’s vibrant food scene and a great way to turn an ordinary weeknight into a “let’s try something new.”