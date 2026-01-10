Sherri Shepherd Shares Faith, Purpose and New Projects With Melanie

Source: Digital / Radio

Comedian and daytime talk show host Sherri Shepherd is on the road with her “A Night of Laughter” comedy tour and recently stopped in Charlotte, where she sat down with Melanie Pratt for a conversation on faith.

Shepherd opened up about her faith, saying it continues to ground her through success, challenges and everyday life. She shared how her relationship with God guides her both on and off the stage, including in her work on daytime television and her connection with fans.

She also discussed her latest projects, including “Seasoned and Single”, an online community where people can share dating experiences, exchange advice and support one another while navigating love later in life with faith and honesty.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: