TRIBL RECORDS #1 GOSPEL LABEL ON BILLBOARD FOR 2025

TRIBL RECORDS #1 GOSPEL LABEL ON BILLBOARD FOR 2025

Published on December 16, 2025

TRIBL Records Press Conference
Paras Griffin

As 2025 comes to a close, Tribl Records is standing at the very top of Billboard’s Year-End Gospel Charts, locking down the #1 spot across multiple major categories — including Top Gospel Labels, Top Gospel Album Imprints, and Hot Gospel Songs Labels and Imprints.

And leading the charge? Maverick City Music.
The collective was named #1 Top Gospel Duo/Group and #2 Top Gospel Artist overall, across all formats. Even bigger — five of the Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs Year-End Chart came from the Tribl and Maverick City camp. Half the list.

Label leaders Norman Gyamfi and Jonathan Jay say this moment is about more than charts — it’s about excellence, purpose, and shaping the sound and spirit of gospel music worldwide.

Tribl Records isn’t just closing the year strong and continuing it’s contribution to defining gospel music.

