Trump Delivers More Than 160 Truth Social Posts In 5 Hours. Is He OK?

Listen — listen, listen, listen, people — you all have GOT to stop stressing out your poor, decrepit, perpetually tired president. President Donald Trump is out here losing it. Y’all have our commander-in-tariffs-and-mid-day-Cabinet-naps at his wit’s end — or at least you would if he had any wit.

I get it: he’s a bigot, a moron, an inconceivably corrupt commander, and a criminal, but, look — that man is one wall short of a hallway on a good day. But as his approval ratings continue to plummet lower than his belly would if he didn’t pull his trousers up to his armpits, and even some of his loyal MAGA supporters have begun to turn on him, his usual sour, unhinged, and comically delusional disposition has become exacerbated beyond reason — not that Trump ever subscribed to reason.

Y’all really must be putting Trump through it, because that’s the only explanation for why any president — even one who spends as much time on social media as Trump — would be up for five hours, typing out some 160 posts on his Truth Social platform.

According to Time magazine, beginning Monday evening at around 7 p.m. and continuing through midnight, Trump posted right-wing conspiracy theories, AI videos, his usual attacks on political opponents, calls for Americans to “Defend the homeland,” and “Join ICE today,” and posts damning immigrants from various countries not populated by white people, among other things.

From Time:

Trump shared a clip of far-right commentator and Info Wars founder Alex Jones interviewing Bed Bath & Beyond founder Patrick Byrne, who falsely claimed that former first lady Michelle Obama “went in and used the autopen” for “four or five pardons.” There was also a post of a Fox News interview with Director of National Intelligence Tusli Gabbard alleging that she has more than 100 documents of evidence that former President Barack Obama directed intelligence officials to create a new assessment of the “Russiagate hoax.” An Obama spokesperson has previously denied the allegations. Several of Trump’s posts were shared twice, one with and another without commentary. Many of these posts attacked his political opponents, including California Gavin Newsom, the Democratic frontrunner for president in 2028 and Sen. Mark Kelly, who is facing a Department of Defense investigation for “serious allegations of misconduct.’ Another questioned whether Trump should deport Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. The immigration-focused posts were vast in scope. One was a video clip of an individual describing foreign nationals who come to the U.S. and “demand you accept their culture as your culture” as “invaders” and claimed that they will bar people from eating certain foods and force women to dress modestly. Several were directed at Somali immigrants, currently the focus of significant negative commentary from the White House and the target of an immigration crackdown after an Afghan asylee was revealed as the suspect in the shooting of two National Guardsmen last week, despite Trump’s own admission that they had nothing to do with the recent shooting. One of the posts appeared to be an AI-generated video of Elon Musk discussing the Somali community in Minnesota and allegations of fraud. Many of the President’s “re-truths” highlighted statements from his supporters praising his work in the Oval Office thus far.

But it’s not about what he spent Monday night posting. I mean, Trump posting lies, misinformation, outright bigotry, xenophobic nonsense, childish attacks on pretty much anyone he doesn’t like, and threats to deport U.S. citizens he clearly can’t legally deport is just another Tuesday — even on a Monday. He’s spent the last week going at Somalia and Ilhan Omar for no discernible reason outside of his usual hatefulness and the closeted sense of inferiority that plagues mediocre white men like him across the country. So, none of the contents of his latest tweet storm has been surprising; it’s all about the sheer number of times he posted in such a short time frame.

Again, this has to be about his abysmal approval ratings. It has to be about MAGA cultists like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene turning their backs on him, and the Jeffrey Epstein situation continuing to plague his second presidency. It must be about all of the federal judges who keep telling him virtually everything he’s doing in office is unlawful, or the fact that the retaliatory prosecutions of his political rivals keep falling apart because his prosecutors are unqualified, inexperienced, and illegitimate, which tends to happen when an administration prioritizes loyalty over merit.

Still, y’all really need to treat this white nationalist idiot with more respect.

Do you not love your president?

Just look at his dedication to being anti-woke:

Come to think of it, maybe the reason Trump Van Winkle has so much trouble staying awake in the White House during the day is that he’s simply up too late letting his stubby, little thumbs sleepwalk across his phone, airing out every nonsensical thought that comes into his head.

Hell, it turns out 160 posts in five hours isn’t even his record.

More from Time:

The flurry of posts was a callback to his first term, marked by the more than 11,000 tweets during the four years of his first Administration, per the New York Times. In more than half of those Twitter posts, the President attacked someone or something, often Democrats, news organizations, or Russia and impeachment inquiries. Monday night’s blitz was not even Trump’s record for most posts by a president in one day. He previously racked up 200 tweets and retweets in June 2020, when he posted during nationwide protests against police brutality. Prior to that, his previous record was set during his Senate impeachment trial, when he posted 142 times.

You know, maybe it isn’t stress. Perhaps Trump, like millions of Americans, is just addicted to social media and sharing every brain fart that comes from the bowels of his mind. After all, Trump woke up early from his late-night social media blitz and immediately posted, “TRUTH SOCIAL IS THE BEST! There is nothing even close!!!” — almost as if he was keenly aware of how much time he spent on the platform and needed to boast about it to obfuscate his glaring insecurity.

He’s just a sad, little orange man, isn’t he?

Sad.

