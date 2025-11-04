Listen Live
Family, Faith & Flavor with Karen & Kierra

Published on November 4, 2025

2013 BET Awards - Arrivals
Jason LaVeris

The holidays aren’t just about lights and gifts — they’re about love, legacy, and the joy that comes when faith and family meet around the table.

Essence.com just dropped a special holiday feature on Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and it’s everything your soul — and your taste buds — need this season.

In partnership with Coca-Cola, the mother-daughter gospel duo share their family’s favorite recipes — from slow-simmered greens to that creamy baked mac and cheese that never lasts long. But beyond the food, they remind us that the real recipe for the holidays is simple: faith, family, and gratitude.

Kierra says it best: “The songs, the prayers, the laughter — they all fill the room like the aroma of a good meal.”

You can read the full story and get inspired to make your own holiday memories!

