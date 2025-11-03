Empowering Charlotte Residents Through the Praise Charlotte Help Hub

PraiseCharlotte is dedicating online space to connect local residents with vital community resources. As SNAP benefits remain suspended for families across the country, we want to serve as a bridge between those in need and organizations offering support. Follow this post for updates on events and services hosted by local churches, nonprofits, food pantries, shelters and other community groups.

Ruby Sunshine , the New Orleans–style brunch spot with two Charlotte locations, is stepping up to support federal employees affected by the government shutdown. Through the end of October, they’re offering a free entrée — up to $20 — Monday through Friday for anyone who shows a valid federal employee ID. It’s a small act of kindness with a big impact, and it’s not the first time they’ve done it. Ruby Sunshine made the same gesture during the 2019 shutdown. You can visit them at South End on West Bland Street or in Ballantyne on Johnston Road. Once again, the Queen City shows how a good meal and a little generosity can go a long way.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Food Policy Council is partnering with Mecklenburg County Public Health Department to provide financial assistance to SNAP users at farmers’ markets. A temporary SNAP incentive model offering SNAP customers $50 in farmers’ market tokens will take place at participating farmers markets during the month of November, 2025. Please note that the list of participating farmers’ market is not as extensive as the list of farmers’ markets that normally participate in the Double Bucks program. Jump to the list of farmers’ markets. Present an active SNAP/EBT card at a participating market. Must reside in Mecklenburg County. Incentive can only be received once per household. Tokens must be used on SNAP-eligible food items

Seventh Day Adventist Church Charlotte Central in a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina , provides free groceries Mondays and Tuesdays from 2–4 p.m. Registration is required on site, with a photo ID and proof of household income. Address: 4620 East W.T. Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28215Hours: Mondays and Tuesdays, 2–4 p.m.Call: (862) 588-3870

ALDI THANKSGIVING DEAL: Good news for families planning their Thanksgiving feast — ALDI is making it more affordable than ever. The grocery chain announced its 2025 Thanksgiving meal deal, feeding ten people for just forty dollars! That’s even cheaper than last year’s prices. For just four dollars a person, shoppers can pick up everything from a 14-pound turkey to mac and cheese, stuffing, green bean casserole, and even pumpkin pie — all individually priced and clearly marked in stores. No coupons or memberships needed. ALDI says it’s their way of keeping holidays joyful and budget-friendly, especially when grocery prices are up everywhere else. You can shop the full list in-store, order online, or even get it delivered through Instacart or DoorDash now through Christmas. Affordable, convenient, and still homemade — ALDI’s making sure no table goes empty this Thanksgiving. Not only affordable for you, but also makes it affordable to help another family.