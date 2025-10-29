Listen Live
South Carolina pizzeria wins award at Italian Pizza World Cup

Published on October 29, 2025

Italian Pizza with potatoes, mushrooms and spinach
Claudio Caridi

A South Carolina eatery has earned international recognition after winning first place in a category at the Pizza World Cup in Italy last week.

Anto’s Pizza Romana and Italian Market, located in downtown Conway, traveled to Rome for the prestigious culinary competition and took home the top prize for its focaccia, according to WBTV.

This isn’t the first accolade for Anto’s. Earlier this year, the restaurant was named “Best Pizza” in the local “Best of the Grand Strand” competition.

Located on Third Avenue, Anto’s has quickly made a name for itself since opening in October 2024.

