Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 3, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Your Faith Can Fuel Your Comeback

Everyone has setbacks, everyone you might be dealing with the devastating deeds of life, you know, discouragement, disappointment, downsizing, diagnosis, disease, divorce, disaster, or the death of a loved one.  But a setback is not the end of the road. It’s a bend in the road. Don’t let a temporary delay become a permanent defeat. Use your setbacks to fuel you and push you forward. Take the lessons, apply them, and get back up stronger and bigger and better than before. The comeback is waiting for you, but you’ve got to decide to rise up and grab it and make it happen. You can do this, you just have to have faith and act on that faith once you decide and move on it, that is when things change.  Pray and act and watch what happens.  

