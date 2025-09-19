Listen Live
Community Mental Health – Back to School Resources & Alcohol Education

Published on September 19, 2025

In collaboration with the Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board Law Enforcement Division, we are excited to present a series highlighting resources and education that support safer, healthier communities.

This series will focus on alcohol education, prevention, and awareness. We’ll explore programs such as STAY (Substance Training & Awareness for Youth), Hidden in Plain Sight, ASSET seller/server training, and Narcan education.

Joining Brett Jensen, host of Breaking with Brett Jensen on WBT-AM, will be Sgt. Riley and Officer Dupree from the Mecklenburg County ABC Board Law Enforcement Division share expert insights, prevention strategies, and valuable community resources.

Learn more at www.meckabc.com

